Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 2,709 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 4,188,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,356. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

