Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $332.32. 373,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $333.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

