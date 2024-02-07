Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 687 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 989,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

