Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $193.77. 19,806,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,986,066. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

