Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $644,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,823. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.