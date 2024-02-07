Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.7 %

SNPS traded up $14.54 on Wednesday, hitting $556.97. 545,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,124. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

