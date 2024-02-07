Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $142.85. 404,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average is $132.12. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $143.93.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

