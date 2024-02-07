Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.34. The company had a trading volume of 449,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,341. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $175.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

