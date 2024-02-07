Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 574 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $10.62 on Wednesday, hitting $104.88. 5,802,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

