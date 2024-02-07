Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,739,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 787,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,094. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

