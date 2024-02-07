Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $526.68

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $526.68 and last traded at $524.61, with a volume of 48476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $514.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

