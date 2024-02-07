Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 742 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,309,000 after acquiring an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 762,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 339,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,329. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

