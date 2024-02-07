John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.71

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 7723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $854.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

