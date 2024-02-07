Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.89

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 160611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

