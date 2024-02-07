Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 419 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. The company has a market cap of $314.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

