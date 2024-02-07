Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.21

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.21 and last traded at $133.27, with a volume of 175778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -760.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after buying an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

