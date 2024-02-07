OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.95. 309,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 950,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Barclays assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.