Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.10

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.10 and last traded at $157.60, with a volume of 84032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

