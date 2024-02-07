Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.66

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 12016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 394.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

