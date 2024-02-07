Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $237.53

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $237.53 and last traded at $235.91, with a volume of 98334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

