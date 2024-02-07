Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.090-5.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.09 to $5.13 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JKHY traded up $4.67 on Wednesday, reaching $168.58. The stock had a trading volume of 398,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.46.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,998,000 after acquiring an additional 101,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

