Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE D traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. 1,423,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.22%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

