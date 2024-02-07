Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Robert Half worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Robert Half by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 98,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 50.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,464. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

