Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,304,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $323,864,000 after purchasing an additional 729,437 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 393,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,216,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,493,602. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

