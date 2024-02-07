Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $17.59 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.42. 2,226,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $93.10.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

