10,266 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,517,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,366,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

