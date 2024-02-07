Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Increased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 160,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,165. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

