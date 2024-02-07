Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Decreases Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 38,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,912. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

