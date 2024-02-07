Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.88. 616,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

