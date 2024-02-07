Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 673,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,445,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 315.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 27.8% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.34. 1,168,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.