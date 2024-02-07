Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 443 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.83. 317,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.