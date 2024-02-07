Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 45.5% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 165.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 111.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 46,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.60. 614,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

