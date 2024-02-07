Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 237.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. 3,652,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,233. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

