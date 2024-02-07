Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,629 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 682,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,834. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

