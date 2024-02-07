Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Unilever were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. 1,731,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,113. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

