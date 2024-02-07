Burney Co. Sells 1,149 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,437. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.