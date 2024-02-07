9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $237,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

BSX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 1,877,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,638. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.