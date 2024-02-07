9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $278.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

