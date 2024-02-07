Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. 11,724,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,970,684. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

