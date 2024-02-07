9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 331,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $982,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

AMLP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. 880,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $45.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

