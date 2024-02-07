ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

