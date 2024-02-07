AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 51.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 23.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,207.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone stock traded up $25.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,837.78. 38,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,656.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2,581.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,849.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

