PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $92.73. 84,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $104.15.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

