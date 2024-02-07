Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Werner Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 232,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Werner Enterprises Company Profile
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
