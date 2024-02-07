Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 232,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.