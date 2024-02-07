Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 797 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,728,000 after acquiring an additional 429,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

MCO stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.67. 194,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $405.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.64.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

