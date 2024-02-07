Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $2.13 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.95. 1,040,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,591. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

