Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Lowers Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,857 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after buying an additional 2,612,540 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after buying an additional 630,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 346,448 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 208,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,314,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 193,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

