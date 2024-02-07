Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 2,266 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. 7,715,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080,475. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

