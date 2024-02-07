Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $83,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $13.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $951.52. 204,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $892.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,911 shares of company stock worth $9,831,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

