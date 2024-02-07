Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,239. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.